North Dakota governor bans TikTok app in executive branch agencies

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Tuesday banning the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies.

Citing national security concerns, the governor's office said that the order specifically prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network.

In addition, it directs the state's IT department to implement controls to enforce the ban, as well as assist partner entities that use the state network if they need help protecting and securing their equipment and employees.

"Protecting citizens’ data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government," Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement. "Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer NDIT’s support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures."

LAWMAKERS PROPOSE BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION THAT WOULD CUT OFF TIKTOK'S ABILITY TO MAKE MONEY IN US

The office also noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had recently raised national security concerns about TikTok, saying the platform is in the hands of a Chinese government "that doesn’t share our values."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the app's recommendation algorithm, "which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations."

He also said that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Burgum joins several other Republican governors who have taken similar measures.

The U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bipartisan lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban all financial transactions from TikTok.

TikTok did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment by the time of publication.

FOX Business' Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.