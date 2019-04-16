Search

Netflix earnings rise in 1Q as pace of new US subscribers slows

Earnings at Netflix in the first quarter of 2019 grew by double-digits, but shares dropped as the streaming giant forecasts a weaker second quarter and the pace of new U.S. subscribers slows. 

Revenue at the Los Gatos, California-based company grew 22 percent to $4.5 billion, higher than Wall Street predictions. Meanwhile, profits increased to $344 million, or 76 cents per share, also greater than analyst expectations.

The firm added 1.7 million new customers in the U.S. in the three months through March, a 23.5 percent decline year-over-year, bringing the total paid members to 60.2 million. Internationally, the company added 7.9 million users.

Netflix shares fell in after-hours trading on Wall Street after the company forecasted lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

This is a developing story. 