Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

AIR AND SPACE

NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible for much of East Coast

Rocket Lab USA's Electron rocket will deploy monitoring satellites into orbit for a Herndon, Virginia company.

close
NASA's Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket will eventually carry astronauts back to the moon by 2025. video

WATCH LIVE: NASA launches Artemis 1 moon rocket in critical test flight

NASA's Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket will eventually carry astronauts back to the moon by 2025.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will host and support Rocket Lab USA’s first launch of the Electron rocket from Virginia on Monday, lighting up the sky for spectators up and down the East Coast.

The mission, dubbed "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," is currently scheduled to launch at 6 p.m. from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.

Rocket Lab Launch Visibility

These circular areas show where and when people may see Rocket Lab's Electron launch in the sky, depending on cloud cover. (NASA Wallops/Mission Planning Lab / Fox News)

The Electron rocket is 59-feet tall, has a diameter of 3.9 feet and is made of carbon composite, according to Rocket Lab’s website.

ELON MUSK CHANGES TUNE, SAYS SPACEX WILL ‘KEEP FUNDING UKRAINE’ AFTER ASKING FOR GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

For its inaugural launch from Wallops Island, the rocket will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, an American geospatial analytics company based in Herndon, Virginia.

NASA said on its website that the launch window for Rocket Lab’s mission is from 6-8 p.m., with subsequent launch days scheduled for unforeseen circumstances.

Rocket Lab Electron Rocket

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands atop the company's Launch Complex-2 on NASA's Wallops Island. (NASA / Rocket Lab / Fox News)

"With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops’ 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry," NASA said.

HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE IMAGE CAPTURES ‘GLITTERING SWARM’ OF STARS ABOUT 28,000 LIGHT-YEARS AWAY

Weather permitting, the launch may be visible for spectators up and down the majority of the East Coast.

Since its inception, the Electron rocket has been part of 32 launches, and deployed 152 satellites, from three dedicated launch pads and with a reusable small launch vehicle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rocket Lab will provide a live launch webcast, which will begin 40 minutes before launch.

close
Launch window opens for a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit. video

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch window opens in Cape Canaveral, FL

Launch window opens for a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.