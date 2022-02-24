NASA says US-Russia 'civil space cooperation' to continue aboard International Space Station

NASA says it will continue to work with Russia's Roscosmos space agency aboard the International Space Station despite new sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

"NASA continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station," a spokesperson for the agency told FOX Business. "The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency’s support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations."

RIPPLE EFFECTS FROM PUTIN'S WAR FELT IN ECONOMIES FAR AND WIDE

NASA's announcement comes after President Biden warned on Thursday that the sanctions would "degrade" Russia's aerospace industry, including its space program.

"Putin is the aggressor," Biden said. "Putin chose this war, and now he and this country will bear the consequences."

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, export controls from the Bureau of Industry and Security will target Russia's defense, aerospace and maritime sectors, cutting off the country's access to "vital technological inputs" and undercutting its "strategic ambitions to exert influence on the world stage." Items impacted by the new export control measures include semiconductors, computers, telecommunications, information security equipment, lasers and sensors.

"Russia’s actions are an immediate danger to those living in Ukraine, but also pose a real threat to democracy throughout the world," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement Thursday. "By acting decisively and in close coordination with our allies and partners, we are sending a clear message today that the United States of America will not tolerate Russia's aggression against a democratically-elected government."

The International Space Station is a collaboration among U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency. It is currently home to four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut.

One of the four NASA astronauts, Mark Vande Hei, is slated to return home from the ISS on March 30 via a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Upon returning home, Vande Hei will set a new American record of 355 consecutive days in space.

The Biden administration had previously made a commitment to extend the International Space Station's operations through 2030.

On Thursday, Roscomos director general Dmitry Rogozin slammed the sanctions in a lengthy Twitter thread and questioned whether the United States is trying to "destroy cooperation" aboard the ISS.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" Rogozin wrote. "There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?"

In addition to his comments about the ISS, Rogozin claimed the U.S. is planning to "destroy the world market of space competition" by imposing sanctions on Russia's launch vehicles. He noted that Russia would continue to make its own spacecraft by "expanding the production of the necessary components and devices at home" despite the U.S. blocking the country's access to "radiation-resistant space microelectronics" in 2014.

While NASA assured that the U.S. and Russia could peacefully coexist on the ISS, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated during remarks on the floor of the House of Commons Thursday that the space station's future remains unclear.

"I've been broadly in favor of continuing artistic and scientific collaboration," Johnson said. "But in the current circumstances, it's hard to see how even those can continue as normal."