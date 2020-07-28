NASA picks astronauts for next SpaceX launch

NASA has chosen its crew members for the next international SpaceX launch.

Crew-2 will be the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station, and will send NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur into orbit.

The two will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission, according to NASA statement. Also joining the trip will be astronauts Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

The trip will mark Kimbrough's third trek to space and second to the space station. He has spent a total of 189 days in space, performed six spacewalks and is a retired Army colonel. McArthur will be making her second trip to space and first to the space station. She operated the shuttle's robotic arm during the 12 days and 21 hours she spent in space.

The astronauts will stay onboard the space station for approximately six months.