SpaceX

NASA picks astronauts for next SpaceX launch

Crew-2 will head to the the International Space Station

Astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and astronaut Chris Cassidy conducted a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Wednesday. video

NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk outside of ISS

Astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and astronaut Chris Cassidy conducted a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Wednesday.

NASA has chosen its crew members for the next international SpaceX launch.

Crew-2 will be the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station, and will send NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur into orbit.

The two will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission, according to NASA statement. Also joining the trip will be astronauts Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

The trip will mark Kimbrough's third trek to space and second to the space station. He has spent a total of 189 days in space, performed six spacewalks and is a retired Army colonel.  McArthur will be making her second trip to space and first to the space station. She operated the shuttle's robotic arm during the 12 days and 21 hours she spent in space.

The astronauts will stay onboard the space station for approximately six months.