Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

SCIENCE

NASA Artemis 1 fueling test springs another leak that's deemed 'manageable'

The NASA rocket's previous launch attempts were scrubbed after leaks

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Artemis 1 rocket fueling test hit another snag on Wednesday morning after a leak like the ones that had delayed previous launch attempts. 

NASA said its mission managers had detected a liquid hydrogen leak at the eight-inch quick disconnect seal between the tail service mast umbilical and the rocket. 

The launch director signed off on a plan to warm up the line to try and reset the connection point.

Then, the flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage resumed in the fast-fill stage.

ARTEMIS ROCKET LAUNCH DELAYED UNTIL SEPT. 27 AT EARLIEST

NASA completed the engine kickstart bleed test on the rocket's main engines. 

The agency said, more than five hours into the cryogenic demonstration test and after the core stage liquid oxygen was in replenish, that the hydrogen leak remained manageable during the test. 

NASA's Artemis I test

The Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test was impacted by a leak that NASA said was "manageable." (NASA/Twitter / Fox News)

"Core stage liquid hydrogen fast fill is now complete and we are in replenish. The hydrogen leak is holding at 0.5%," NASA Exploration Ground Systems tweeted.

"Teams warmed up the quick disconnect umbilical line and the leak then maxed out at 3.4%, which is within the acceptable range to continue," the team said.

Teams were pressing ahead with operations to load propellants into the interim cryogenic propulsion stage of the rocket. 

Artemis

The Artemis Space Launch System rocket (NASA/Twitter / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen loading on the stage reached the replenish phase, the pre-press test was slated to occur. 

"The pre-pressurization test will bring the core stage liquid hydrogen tank up to the pressure level it will experience just before launch while engineers calibrate the settings for conditioning the engines at a higher flow rate, as will be done during the terminal count on launch day," NASA said in a blog post.

NASA's Artemis rocket

NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on pad 39-B after the launch was scrubbed at Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 6, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The upper stage of the Space Launch System was loading minutes later, according to NASA spokesperson Derrol Nail.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The "wet dress rehearsal" is a critical step to ensure the rocket is ready for its test flight.