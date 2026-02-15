Musk company chosen for underground transit system for Universal parks

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has been selected to begin negotiations for a proposed underground transit system connecting Universal Orlando’s parks, following a vote by the Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District Board.

During its Feb. 11 meeting, the board authorized staff to enter contract negotiations with The Boring Company after determining its proposal best met the district’s request for an "innovative, future-ready, point-to-point solution."

The project is intended to support transportation infrastructure improvements, including the planned Sunshine Corridor and transit needs tied to expansion around Universal Orlando.

The decision does not finalize a contract.

Any agreement would still require board approval, and officials said they will evaluate the project’s operational and financial feasibility before moving forward.

Fox 35 Orlando reported that the proposed underground transit system is intended to ease congestion along International Drive by linking Universal’s existing theme parks and CityWalk with Epic Universe, which opened last year.

The local station said the board’s vote comes after months of speculation and a competitive process that included proposals from other firms, such as Glydways.

While some competitors pitched elevated guideway systems designed to reduce construction time, the district ultimately opted to pursue an underground concept similar to The Boring Company’s "Vegas Loop" in Nevada.

"I think it would be a new opportunity to lessen traffic load and good for visitors as well," said resident Scott Heinz, according to Fox 35.

Mary Walters-Clark, another resident, said the move could help ease congestion during peak hours by giving visitors an alternative to navigating heavy traffic and allowing them to better manage their time.