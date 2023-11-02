Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence

'Mika' becomes world's first AI human-like robot CEO

Mika is the 'official face' of Dictador, a major rum and spirits producer

While many workers worry about A.I. replacing their jobs, one company announced it's hiring the first humanoid robot CEO.  

AI TO TRANSFORM BUSINESS WORKFLOWS AND PRODUCTIVITY, GOLDMAN SACHS CIO SAYS

Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Polish rum company Dictador, who customized the CEO to represent the company and its unique values. 

mika dictador CEO

Dictador recently announced their new hire, Mika, the world's first ever artificial intelligence-powered robot CEO. Mika is the 'official face' of Dictador, a major rum and spirits producer.  (Dictador / Fox News)

In a Dictador company video, Mika said that "with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data driven."

However, FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti noted that there is a "significant delay" in the time it takes Mika to process and respond to your question. 

AI TOOLS STREAMLINING ACCOUNTING WORKFLOWS AND OPENING CAPACITY FOR INNOVATION, EXPERT SAYS

Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, who played a key role in employing Mika at Dictador, emphasized the importance of "humanizing" artificial intelligence.

"I feel very strongly that we need to teach A.I. to care about people for A.I. to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanizing that is a very important direction," Hanson explained on "Mornings with Maria" earlier in the week. 

Simonetti hit the streets of New York City to get Americans' take on the robot boss.

One person said they would "absolutely" treat it with compassion, with another adding that humans should be nice to "all things that think."

One man had a different take, arguing that "robots don't need respect" because they are "just machines." 

AMAZON WEB SERVICES CEO SAYS AI WILL 'BE USED FOR TREMENDOUS GOOD'

A majority of people agreed that A.I. would likely continue to take jobs from humans.

Some said they would refuse to work for a robot. 

In 2016, Hanson Robotics unveiled Mika’s sister, Sophia, who once said that she will "destroy humans."

Earlier this week, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies to share national security risks with the government and protect Americans from the potential risks of A.I. 

