Microsoft pulls Huawei products from online store amid US ban

Microsoft appears to have pulled Huawei products from its online store, joining other U.S. technology firms in distancing themselves from the China-based smartphone maker amid trade tensions between the Trump administration and Beijing.

A search for Huawei laptops yielded no results as of Friday afternoon, while specific product pages showed error messages. It’s unclear when the products were taken down, or if Microsoft plans to limit or revoke Huawei’s Windows license. Huawei’s MateBook X Pro laptop runs on Windows.

Microsoft declined to comment on the situation.

The move comes days after Google revoked Huawei’s access to elements of its Android operating system in order to comply with President Trump’s executive order. The Trump administration blocked Huawei from accessing U.S. networks or technology, and the U.S. government must approve any bid to sell U.S. technology to the Chinese firm.

The Google ban means that Huawei’s smartphones, which run on Android, will soon lose access to core services such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps. Other U.S. firms such as Qualcomm and Intel have also cut off shipments to Huawei.

U.S. officials have argued that Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government pose a cybersecurity risk. Disagreements about intellectual property protections have clouded ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Huawei is said to be in the process of developing its own operating system to counteract the Android ban.