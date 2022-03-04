Meta responds to Russian government ban on Facebook, vows to do 'everything we can' to restore service

Facebook's parent company Meta, responded to the Russian government blocking Facebook throughout the country, saying that it will do "everything" it can to restore service.

The statement came after the Russian government announced on Friday that Facebook would be blocked throughout the country.

Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said that the company will do "everything we can" to restore the company's service in Russia after the government announcement was issued.

"Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived from their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out. We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action," Clegg said.

Shortly after blocking access to Facebook, the Russian government also cut access to Twitter, according to state-controlled media outlet Interfax.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a piece of legislation which punishes journalists for publishing news that contradicts officials' statements about Russia's war against Ukraine.

People who violate the law could face up to 15 years in prison.

The move comes as the Russian invasion enters its second week, and Russian forces continue shelling across Ukraine.

