Justice Dept, state AGs to reportedly meet Friday on Google antitrust probe
Nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into Google's practices
WASHINGTON - U.S. Justice Department officials and some state attorneys general are set to meet on Friday to discuss ongoing antitrust probes into Alphabet Inc’s Google unit, a person briefed on the matter said.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,463.98
|+13.32
|+0.92%
The federal government and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system.