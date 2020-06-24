Expand / Collapse search
Justice Dept, state AGs to reportedly meet Friday on Google antitrust probe

Nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into Google's practices

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Google and big tech censorship. video

Ted Cruz: Google a monopoly that 'clearly' violated antitrust laws

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Google and big tech censorship.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Justice Department officials and some state attorneys general are set to meet on Friday to discuss ongoing antitrust probes into Alphabet Inc’s Google unit, a person briefed on the matter said.

The federal government and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Google has broken antitrust laws.

The federal probe focuses on search bias, advertising and management of Google’s Android operating system.

