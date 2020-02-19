Judge tosses Huawei lawsuit against US government ban

U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant dismissed a Huawei lawsuit that challenged a congressional defense bill banning federal agencies and contractors from buying products from the Chinese telecom giant.

Huawei claimed that the ban was overbroad, that its due process rights were violated and that Congress was motivated by an intent to punish it and another Chinese telecom company, ZTE.

At issue is the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in 2018. Mazzant disagreed with Huawei's claims in a Tuesday order.

"What Huawei pejoratively labels as Congress unconstitutionally adjudicating facts is better characterized as a thorough congressional investigation into a potential threat against the nation’s cybersecurity," the judge wrote. "Congress's investigation led to the passing of a defense-appropriations bill as a prophylactic response to that threat."

Huawei may appeal the decision in the New Orleans federal appeals court.

