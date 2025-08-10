Intel CEO to visit White House after Trump called for his ouster over alleged China ties: report

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is reportedly expected to visit the White House on Monday following President Donald Trump’s call last week for his ouster over his alleged ties to China.

Sources familiar with the plans told The Wall Street Journal that the two are expected to discuss Tan’s commitment to U.S. national security and propose ways Intel could work with the Trump administration.

Trump called for Tan’s resignation on Thursday after Senate Republicans raised the alarm over his links to Chinese companies and a criminal case involving his former company, Cadence Design Systems.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said Tan was "highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately," adding: "There is no other solution to this problem."

In a letter to Intel's board, U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised "concern about the security and integrity of Intel’s operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security."

Cotton questioned whether the board was aware of the subpoenas sent to Cadence Design Systems when Tan was CEO before Intel hired him and what measures were taken to address those concerns.

Cotton also questioned whether Intel's board had required Tan to divest from chip firms linked to the Chinese military or Communist Party, and whether Tan had disclosed other ties to Chinese companies due to Intel's involvement in a program that boosts the domestic supply of advanced semiconductors for national security.

A month after Tan was tapped to lead the company, Reuters reported that Tan had invested in hundreds of Chinese companies – some of which had links to the Chinese military. He also invested hundreds of millions in Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms between March 2012 and December 2024, Reuters reported. A source told Reuters earlier this year that Tan had divested from his positions, though the extent of his divestitures wasn't clear.

Intel declined to comment when reached by FOX Business on Sunday. FOX Business has reached out to the White House for comment.

Last month, Cadence Design Systems agreed to plead guilty and pay more than $140 million to resolve U.S. charges for selling its chip design products to a Chinese military university believed to be involved in simulating nuclear explosions.

The U.S. Justice Department has accused the firm of violating export controls by illegally selling chip design software and hardware to front companies representing a Chinese military university.

Born in Malaysia and now a U.S. citizen, Tan was appointed by Intel’s board as CEO in March.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese and Reuters contributed to this report.