Instagram labels would identify Meta AI-generated images: report

Meta Platforms is reportedly developing labels that allow creators to identify images that are "generated by Meta AI."

Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer and reverse engineer, shared screenshots on social media of what is apparently an in-app message that shows how posts created with generative artificial intelligence tools may soon be labeled within Instagram.

"The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI," the message said.

Other labels indicate it was "generated by Meta AI" and that "content created with AI is typically labeled so that it can be easily detected," according to Engadget.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Meta declined to comment on the matter.

In addition, Paluzzi has shared signs of other generative AI tools for Instagram.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This comes after companies, including Meta, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, pledged to adopt AI safety measures last month, including watermarks.

"These commitments are a promising step, but we have a lot more work to do together," President Biden said.

Meta and Microsoft released an AI model – Llama 2 – for research and commercial use just days before.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meta has said it believes an open approach is right for the development of today's AI models – and that it is safer, allowing for developers and researchers to "stress test" them.

"Our open source approach promotes transparency and access. We know that while AI has brought huge advances to society , it also comes with risk. We are committed to building responsibly and are providing a number of resources to help those who use Llama 2 do so too," it noted.

Reuters contributed to this report.