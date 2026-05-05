IBM CEO Arvind Krishna warns Washington must find 'Goldilocks' middle ground on AI regulation

In an exclusive interview on FOX Business’ "The Claman Countdown," IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna issued a direct warning to Washington: Finding the "Goldilocks" middle ground on artificial intelligence regulation is essential to maintaining American dominance.

"Look, I think we live in a regulated world and that is good to have the guardrails around innovation. If I look at it, the banking regulators did not say that AI is a different technology. They were always going to regulate the use case of it, whether it's in payments or it's in terms of customer service. In healthcare, the same thing applies. In telecom, the same thing applies. So there is always a level of government oversight," Krishna explained to host Liz Claman.

"And I get back to the balance between too many regulations, it's terrible, too few," he added. "We may not love the outcome, so we got to find the Goldilocks middle."

As the U.S. government scrutinizes AI models from tech giants like Google and Microsoft for national security risks, Krishna argues that while "guardrails" are necessary, any descent into government overreach will allow global competitors to seize the lead.

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The Big Tech executive emphasized that speed is the only way to win while acknowledging the defense-related concerns.

"This is always the balance between innovation and safety," Krishna pointed out. "As long as they're going to do their judgment quite quickly within a few days or a few weeks, I think that this serves everybody very well. If it turns into a bloated bureaucracy, that would not be so good for us to win the AI race."

"Whenever there's an exciting new technology that is going to unlock trillions in new revenue, trillions of productivity, even more in terms of potential revenue, people are going to come after it... I'll just say it this way, the next few months we'll separate the wheat from the chaff, and we think we are part of the substance, and we can help get real value," he said.

According to an IBM press release out Tuesday, the company is touting efficiency gains for major global partners like Nestlé — which achieved 83% cost savings and 30x price-performance improvement using IBM’s data system — and Quantum Leap, which reportedly just reached a milestone for drug development.

Despite a 13% stock hit following headlines about competitors like Anthropic, Krishna told Claman that the fundamentals of IBM’s "AI Operating Model" remain robust, urging investors to look at the hard data over "short-term noise."

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"There is always going to be a market reaction when people are trying to figure out who will be the winners and who will be the losers over time. In the absence of, I think, investors truly understanding our business and how we are going to get it as a tailwind, not a headwind, they're taking it really down," the CEO said.

"At the end of the day, if enterprises get value from our software and our infrastructure, and we have revenue growth and we can get market share, then this is to me short-term or mid-term noise to some extent, and in the end, the real numbers will tell the story."