How to use Slack for your business

Slack is a digital business organization platform with more than 122,000 paid customers, according to its latest earnings report.

The platform recorded an increase of 12,000 new paid customers in the first quarter of 2020 and 50 percent revenue growth year-over-year as the coronavirus pandemic forced companies to adjust to new work-from-home policies and digital platforms.

The purpose of Slack is essentially to make communication and file-sharing between employees as easy as possible. Communication can take place virtually between specific groups or individuals, via chat, voice or video.

Users can search through chat histories to find topics that were discussed in the past, and unlike email, users can edit or delete messages even after they've been sent.

Different companies can integrate Slack channels to work together on a singular platform. Companies can also integrate more than 2,200 different apps within Slack, including Google Calendar, Range, WorkDay, Zoom and Outlook Calendar.

Slack offers a step-by-step onboarding guide on its website for companies that have 500 or 500,000 employees.

To introduce the platform to a company, that company should: 1) create a launch team to help facilitate the process; 2) explore the challenges and goals of integrating slack among employees; 3) identify Slack use cases; 4) set up workplace settings and preferences before launching Slack; 5) create a Slack channel-naming guide; 6) educate the launch team about Slack; 7) onboard the launch team and 8) track progress.

Slack's "Standard Plan," which includes a full archive of saved records, unlimited apps, Google authentication and guest access, is $6.67 per month billed annually in the U.S. or $8 per month billed monthly in the U.S.

