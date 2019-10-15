Google to show off new phone, devices at New York event

It is show and tell day for Google.

Continue Reading Below

Google is expected to unveil a new Pixel phone with an updated camera and an emphasis on artificial intelligence features.

Many details of the Pixel 4 have already been announced, including motion-sensing technology that allows users to skip songs or turn off alarms with just the wave of a hand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,217.77 +2.06 +0.17%

Google is also matching Apple and Samsung by including facial recognition as a feature to unlock the phone.

The event will be in New York on Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Google's Pixel phones and other hardware products haven't been big moneymakers. But they offer ways for Google to promote its services and drive advertising revenue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There's also been speculation that Google will announce a new smart speaker and wireless headphones.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.