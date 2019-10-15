Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Gadgets

Google to show off new phone, devices at New York event

By FOXBusiness
close
FBN’s Ashley Webster on reports Google is moving production of Pixel from China to Vietnam and is considering Thailand for production of some of its other products.video

Google reportedly moving production of Pixel from China to Vietnam

FBN’s Ashley Webster on reports Google is moving production of Pixel from China to Vietnam and is considering Thailand for production of some of its other products.

It is show and tell day for Google.

Continue Reading Below

Google is expected to unveil a new Pixel phone with an updated camera and an emphasis on artificial intelligence features.

Many details of the Pixel 4 have already been announced, including motion-sensing technology that allows users to skip songs or turn off alarms with just the wave of a hand.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,217.77+2.06+0.17%

Google is also matching Apple and Samsung by including facial recognition as a feature to unlock the phone.

The event will be in New York on Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Google's Pixel phones and other hardware products haven't been big moneymakers. But they offer ways for Google to promote its services and drive advertising revenue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There's also been speculation that Google will announce a new smart speaker and wireless headphones.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.