Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests

Android 11 beta details coming 'soon,' Google says

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Saturday said it has postponed next week’s planned unveiling of the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system in light of protests and unrest in the United States.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,433.52+15.28+1.08%

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH TURN DEADLY

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google said in a message posted on its Android developers website.

The event was originally scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, according to the website. In a tweet, it said that it will announce more details on the new version of Android “soon,” without specifying any dates.

Protests have spread across the United States over the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer’s knee.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS