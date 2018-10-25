Search

Google parent Alphabet slips as revenue misses estimates

FBN’s Deirdre Bolton reports on Alphabet’s third-quarter earnings. video

Alphabet shares decline on revenue miss

FBN's Deirdre Bolton reports on Alphabet's third-quarter earnings.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported stronger quarterly earnings than expected but revenue that missed Wall Street’s view.

The search giant on Thursday reported net income of $9.19 billion, or $13.06 a share, for the third quarter. That’s up from $6.73 billion, or $9.57 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue climbed 21 percent to $33.74 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitv had forecast per-share earnings of $10.42 on revenue of $34.04 billion.

Revenue growth slowed during the quarter, as Alphabet reported a 24 percent gain in the year-ago period. Ad revenue, the largest contributor to Alphabet’s top line, surged 20 percent to $28.95.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,103.59+46.47+4.40%

Traffic acquisition costs totaled $6.58 billion, up 16 percent.

Shares fell 4 percent in after-hours trading.

