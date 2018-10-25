Google parent Alphabet slips as revenue misses estimates

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported stronger quarterly earnings than expected but revenue that missed Wall Street’s view.

Continue Reading Below

The search giant on Thursday reported net income of $9.19 billion, or $13.06 a share, for the third quarter. That’s up from $6.73 billion, or $9.57 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue climbed 21 percent to $33.74 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitv had forecast per-share earnings of $10.42 on revenue of $34.04 billion.

Revenue growth slowed during the quarter, as Alphabet reported a 24 percent gain in the year-ago period. Ad revenue, the largest contributor to Alphabet’s top line, surged 20 percent to $28.95.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,103.59 +46.47 +4.40%

Advertisement

Traffic acquisition costs totaled $6.58 billion, up 16 percent.

Shares fell 4 percent in after-hours trading.