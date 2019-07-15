Google not committing treason by doing business with China, Consumer Technology Association CEO says

Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro rejected billionaire investor Peter Thiel’s claims that Google is committing treason by doing business with China.

“I don’t think Google is committing treason,” he said on FOX Business' “The Claman Countdown” on Monday. “These tech companies like Google are phenomenally strong on compliance with everything. Google is not doing business in China. 'Treason' is a very strong word.”

Thiel, an early Facebook investor and current board member, is demanding U.S. intelligence agencies launch an investigation into what he calls Google’s “seemingly treasonous” actions with China. The Silicon Valley tycoon took aim at Google during the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Shapiro said, although it’s the government’s job to ensure U.S. companies stay within its security guard rails, Google is a trustworthy company that has been prevented from doing business in China.

“There’s very little to show that Google has been nothing but a great American company employing tens of thousands of Americans,” he said.