Google's facing millions in fines in New York. Here's why

Google could owe millions of dollars in fines in New York City under new climate change legislation passed by Mayor Bill de Blasio that requires buildings to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, or face a penalty.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,170.80 +45.94 +4.08%

According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, Google is the third largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions for a building in the city. If it does not update its building, located in Chelsea, within the next decade to comply with the parameters of de Blasio’s “Green New Deal”, they will be hit with a $4.3 million fine, Business Insider reported.

The law takes effect on Friday.

Google did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment, nor did de Blasio’s office.

Advertisement

The two biggest polluters in New York are the Time Warner Center (at 10 Columbus Circle) and Mount Sinai Medical Center (at One Gustave Levy Place, according to the New York Post. Business Insider, citing a spokesperson for the mayor, said those buildings could face a $5.5 million fine.

The mayor’s environmental plan, which intends to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent in the city by 2030, passed in April. Since then, de Blasio -- who is reportedly weighing a 2020 presidential run as a Democrat -- has targeted eight buildings with President Trump's name on it, including Trump Tower, in New York for not meeting the new emissions standards. In some cases, Trump is the owner of the building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

If the buildings are not updated, there will be a fine of $2.1 million annually, de Blasio said in a statement.

“President Trump – you’re on notice,” he said in a statement. “Your polluting buildings are part of the problem. Cut your emissions or pay the price.”