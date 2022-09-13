Expand / Collapse search
Technology

Google to face $25.4 billion in damages by UK and Dutch courts over adtech practices

UK and Dutch courts have brought $25.4 billion in damages against Google, alleging antitrust violations

Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to $25.4 billion over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.

The French competition watchdog imposed a $220 million fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday.

Google logo

UK and Dutch courts believe that Google has violated antitrust laws in the online advertising space and needs to pay for the damages they've caused the industry. Pictured: Google logo outside the company's office in London, Britain, on Nov. 1, 2018. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo / Reuters)

Google criticized the imminent lawsuits, saying that it works constructively with publishers across Europe.

"This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. When we receive the complaint, we'll fight it vigorously," a spokesperson said.

The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for all owners of websites carrying banner advertising, including traditional publishers. Britain has an opt-out regime.

The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google's actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.