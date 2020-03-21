Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care Tech

Google launches coronavirus website in the United States

Website offers coronavirus guidance, testing info

Reuters
close
President Trump discusses working with Google to set up a website to facilitate coronavirus testing across the country.video

Trump thanks Google for coronavirus collaboration

President Trump discusses working with Google to set up a website to facilitate coronavirus testing across the country.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Saturday it launched a United States-focused website with information about coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country works on slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Continue Reading Below

The site (google.com/covid19), which consists of resources and links focused on the potentially deadly respiratory illness COVID-19, will be available in more languages and countries in coming days, Google said in a blog post.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS MULTIPLY GLOBALLY AS HEALTH SYSTEMS STRAINED

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post last Sunday that the search giant was partnering with the U.S. government to create a website by March 16.

However, the launch was delayed as local and national guidance changed significantly from Sunday to Monday and the company had said it would roll out the website later in the week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE