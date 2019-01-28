Future Apple watches, products could detect poisonous gases: Report

Apple is working on a new service that could really save your life.

While the Apple Watch and iPhone models can monitor your health already, the company has been granted a patent for sensors that could detect the presence of harmful gases like carbon monoxide.

The sensors could be included in future phones and watches, among other products from the company, according to the New York Post.

The published patent application was first seen by Patiently/Apple.

The sensors from Apple could someday be deployed in smart home and “Internet of Things” devices as well.

Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas that kills many people every year, PatentlyApple notes, without them ever being aware of its presence, as the gas is odorless, tasteless and invisible. Exposure to high levels of the gas can potentially kill you within minutes.

The technology Apple is envisioning here, according to the article, would enable the removal of poisonous and “interfering species” from an incoming gas stream, while at the same time helping the sensor get better at poison resistance.

Apple filed this patent back in 2018, but patents in and of themselves aren’t guarantees that a particular product or technology will ever see the light of day.