You could win free Internet for life from this provider — but it’s only available in these cities

Free internet for life may sound too good to be true, but one provider is promising to do it.

Continue Reading Below

Boston-based Starry Internet launched the promotional deal and marketing campaign on Monday, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

But there's a catch, or two.

According to the terms, the first resident in a building to introduce his or her building management to Starry will get free internet for life, as long as the introduction leads to an agreement.

DIGITAL DEATH: ARE GAMESTOP, BLOCKBUSTER GOING DOWN IN IDENTICAL DUST?

The free internet agreement also only applies for as long as the person lives in that apartment, or until Starry no longer provides Internet in the building.

Residents in all five markets where Starry is currently available will be able to participate in the promotional deal until March 31, the spokesperson said.

US CONSUMERS WOULD PAY A 5G PREMIUM FOR THESE REASONS

Since the company launched in 2016, it has reached Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, D.C.

The company typically offers its Internet service for $50 a month with up to 200 mbps for upload and download, according to the website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That plan also includes the router and doesn’t involve cable or phone packages or long-term contracts, the website says.

That means customers would save $600 a year if they win the promotion.

The campaign was first reported on Tuesday by Cord Cutters News. According to the report, Starry is planning to launch in 17 new markets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS