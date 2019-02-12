Fortnite rival Apex Legends hits 25M users in just one week

Apex Legends, the video game rival to Epic Games’ smash hit Fortnite, has amassed 25 million registered users just one week after its launch, publisher Electronic Arts announced late Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, a development studio Electronic Arts has owned since late 2017, Apex Legends features a similar battle royale-style of gameplay popularized by Fortnite. Users select a player character and are dropped into a sandbox environment, where they have to scavenge materials and battle other players to survive.

Aside from surpassing the 25 million user benchmark, Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella said Apex Legends reached a peak of more than 2 million concurrent players last weekend. For reference, it took Fortnite three months to amass 30 million users.

“From everyone here at Respawn, thank you,” Zampella said in a blog post. “The community’s excitement for Apex Legends is electric, and we feel it here at the studio. We couldn’t have gotten where we are without you and look forward to having you on this journey with us.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 102.22 -0.11 -0.11%

Advertisement

Apex Legends still has a long way to go to catch up to Fortnite’s dominance.

The video game boasts more than 200 million registered users and has earned billions of dollars for its developer, Epic Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Based on its current trajectory, Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said Apex Legends could produce as much as $500 million in revenue by 2020, according to a research note cited by Bloomberg.