Former Google CEO says AI pause would 'simply benefit China'

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt is rejecting calls by fellow technology leaders to pause research into artificial intelligence (AI), saying such as halt would benefit China.

A report published Tuesday in the Harvard International Review warned that Chinese development of AI technology poses "uncertain risks" to western powers.

"China is very smart, they know what they are doing. We need to get our act together," Schmidt said in an exclusive interview with The Australian Financial Review.

Instead of a pause, Schmidt said technology leaders should agree on appropriate guardrails.

BILL GATES WEIGHS IN ON PROPOSED AI PAUSE: WON'T 'SOLVE' CHALLENGES

His comments follow an open letter published by the Future of Live Institute and signed by billionaire Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and others calling for a moratorium on "giant A.I. experiments," citing potential risks to society.

AI PAUSE GIVES 'BAD GUYS' TIME TO CATCH UP, BILL ACKMAN SAYS: 'I DON'T THINK WE HAVE A CHOICE'

Schmidt agrees there are legitimate concerns, opining that "things could be worse than people are saying."

He added that if industry can't agree on guardrails, governments would impose their own standards.