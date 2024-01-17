Former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announces intent to leave Meta's board of directors

Former Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the company’s board of directors.

"With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May," Sandberg said in a statement. "After I left my role as COO, I remained on the board to help ensure a successful transition. Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away. Going forward, I will serve as an advisor to the company, and I will always be there to help the Meta teams."

Sandberg, the founder of "Lean In" and former chief operating officer of Facebook, joined the social media giant in 2008 after spending nearly seven years at Google. In 2012, she became a board member at the company.

Sandberg announced her departure from Meta in mid-2022, following multiple controversies that plagued the company and tarnished its reputation among users, lawmakers and investors.

The company has also been the subject of antitrust investigations and was scrutinized for its lack of effort to combat hate on its platform.

"Serving as Facebook’s – and then Meta's – COO for 14 ½ years and a board member for 12 years has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad," Sandberg continued. "I will always be grateful to my colleagues and teammates at Meta for all the years of working side by side and all they taught me. And I am particularly grateful to my fellow Meta board members for their lasting friendships, the guidance they provided me for so many years, and their stewardship of products that mean so much to people all over the world."