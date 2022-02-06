Florida college student says FAA granted his request to track Elon Musk jets

A Florida college student who built a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk’s private jet said Saturday the Federal Aviation Administration granted his FOIA request to track SpaceX jets.

University of Central Florida college student Jack Sweeney caught the attention of the Tesla CEO himself late last month after discovering the Twitter account "@Elonjet." The bot tracks Musk’s private jet and tweets its location.

Musk reached out to Sweeney to ask him to take it down – even offering him $5,000 – expressing concerns about being tracked.

"I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase," Musk reportedly told Sweeney.

Sweeney asked Musk to up the offer to $50,000 plus an internship, but Musk reportedly turned him down and the conversation ended.

On Saturday, Sweeney said his FAA Freedom of Information Act request "went thru."

"Now I have all the registration and airworthiness documents for all the SpaceX jets," Sweeney tweeted.

The tweet included uploads of registration and airworthiness documents of three SpaceX jets.

Fox Business has reached out to Musk and Sweeney for additional comment but did not hear back before publication.