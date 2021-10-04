Financial expert rips 'evil' Facebook as one of the 'worst companies ever created'

Founder of Michael Lee Strategy Michael Lee criticized Facebook for being one of the "worst companies ever created" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, arguing that the "evil" social media platform has become "so big and so powerful."

MICHAEL LEE: Facebook is one of the worst companies ever created. I believe that it's… an evil company. I think they have so much research internally that talks about the devastation that they can do to people's minds, young people's minds. In addition to the child trafficking issue, I don't see there being any repercussions.

FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES COMPANY OF 'TEARING OUR SOCIETIES APART'

Unfortunately, they've become so big and so powerful, and you know, they're a tool of the party in charge. So, you know, this will be some headlines and a little further confirm of how bad of a company they are. But I don't see there being any meaningful repercussions for Facebook.

