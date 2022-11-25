FCC bans Huawei and ZTE equipment from being sold in US
Other Chinese state-owned communication companies will face heightened restrictions
The Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday that all equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and the ZTE Corporation cannot be sold in the United States.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in the announcement that devices made by Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology will not be approved for sale in the U.S. unless they assure that the devices "won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes."
This is a developing story.