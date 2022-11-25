Expand / Collapse search
FCC bans Huawei and ZTE equipment from being sold in US

Other Chinese state-owned communication companies will face heightened restrictions

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday that all equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and the ZTE Corporation cannot be sold in the United States.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in the announcement that devices made by Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology will not be approved for sale in the U.S. unless they assure that the devices "won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes."

A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022.  (Reuters/Aly Song / Reuters Photos)

This is a developing story.