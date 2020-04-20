Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

5G

FCC approves Ligado 5G network over Pentagon objections

Defense Department say plan would 'needlessly imperil DoD GPS-dependent national security capabilities'

Reuters
close
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Headlines 24/7 host Brett Larson, discusses the future of 5G connectivity and its benefits.video

How 5G connectivity will benefit rural areas

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Headlines 24/7 host Brett Larson, discusses the future of 5G connectivity and its benefits.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The five-member Federal Communications Commission has unanimously voted to approve an order to allow Ligado Networks to deploy a low-power nationwide 5G network despite objections from the U.S. Defense Department, other federal agencies and major U.S. airlines.

Continue Reading Below

The telecommunications regulator said Monday the approval order included stringent conditions aimed at ensuring global positioning systems would not experience harmful interference. Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote on Twitter Friday that the "Ligado proposal would needlessly imperil (Defense Department) GPS-dependent national security capabilities."

WHAT IS 5G?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by David Shepardson)