Facebook's site was down for 30 minutes, here's why

Facebook’s site was down for about 30 minutes on Monday due to an error in a routine test, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 141.55 -3.41 -2.35%

From 12:54 p.m. to around 1:30 p.m. ET a message popped up saying, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.” The problem was quickly fixed and the site was restored at around 1:30 p.m. ET.

A spokesperson tells FOX Business a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram but they “quickly investigated and restored access for everyone.”

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the company added.

Multiple Twitter users sounded off on the outage.

Shares declined in Monday’s session pressuring the broader tech sector and the overall market.