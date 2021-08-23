Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Facebook

Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Tech giant has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps and first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger last September

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Facebook Inc. is letting some users make voice and video calls within its main app on a trial basis, aiming to make it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.

The social media giant spun out Messenger from its main app years ago, meaning users would have to download a separate app in order to send messages and make calls.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FB FACEBOOK, INC. 363.35 +3.98 +1.11%

FACEBOOK, TWITTER, LINKEDIN TAKING STEPS TO PROTECT AFGHAN USERS FROM TALIBAN TARGETING

Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps and first enabled it between Instagram and Messenger last September. The move enabled users of each service to find, message and hold video calls with contacts on the other without needing to download both apps.

Facebook Inc. is letting some users make voice and video calls within its main app on a trial basis, aiming to make it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.

It plans to eventually integrate WhatsApp into the mix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, a Facebook spokesperson said on Monday that for a full-featured messaging, audio and video call experience, people should continue using Messenger.