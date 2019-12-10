Expand / Collapse search
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Facebook under fire as political ads vanish from archive: FT

Reuters
FOX Business' David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, Fox News contributor John Layfield, former investment banker Carol Roth and Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder Jonathan Hoenig discuss Facebook executives' decision to not open the company's encrypted messaging products to law enforcement.

Thousands of political ads have gone missing from Facebook Inc’s public archive less than 48 hours before the British general election, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The report added that on Dec. 5, the social media’s ad library showed a total of just under 180,000 classified as political in Britain since October 2018. But on Tuesday, that number had suddenly dropped by a third, to fewer than 120,000 ads.

“We’re aware that people are having trouble accessing the ads in the ads library, and we’re working to fix the issue as soon as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying by FT.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

