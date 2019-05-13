Facebook to raise wages for contract workers in the US

Facebook rolled out a plan Monday to boost wages for its U.S. contract workers.

The new hourly pay scale varies from city to city and “local costs of living” was taken into consideration, the company explained in a news release.

Contractors in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Washington D.C. can expect to earn a minimum of $20 per hour, whereas those working in Seattle will get $18 per hour, according to Facebook.

“After reviewing a number of factors including third-party guidelines, we’re committing to a higher standard that better reflects local costs of living,” they said.

The increases will go into effect “by mid-next year.”

U.S. contractors whose job is to review content on the social media giant’s website can expect an even higher pay increase, Facebook said, noting the significance of their work.

“Their work is critical to keeping our community safe, and it’s often difficult,” the company added. “That’s why we’ve paid content reviewers more than minimum wage standards, and why we will surpass this new living wage standard as well.”

Employees of vendor partners in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington D.C. will earn at least $22 hourly, Facebook said. Workers in Seattle and “all other metro areas in the U.S.” will get $20 and $18 per hour, respectively.