Facebook to settle privacy allegations with federal regulators: Report

The Federal Trade Commission is set to announce Wednesday that Facebook has agreed to pay about $5 billion to settle allegations that it mishandled user privacy, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Continue Reading Below

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... FTC TO ANNOUNCE $5B FACEBOOK SETTLEMENT AS SOON AS THIS WEEK

As part of the settlement, the Menlo Park, California-based company will agree to create a board committee on privacy and will agree to new executive certifications on user privacy, the people told Reuters.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 202.36 +0.04 +0.02%

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that the FTC plans to allege that social media giant misled users about its handling of their phone numbers in addition to its use of a two-factor authentication feature, which allows users to receive a single-use password every time they log into their Facebook account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP