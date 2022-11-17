Facebook to remove religious and political views, 'interested in' information from profiles

Facebook users will soon not be able to share their religious and political views, among a handful of other things in their profiles as the social media platform is planning to have these fields removed in the next two weeks.

Users who use the "Address," "Political Views," "Religious Views," and "Interested In" fields in their Facebook profiles began seeing a message at the top of their profiles warning them that on Dec. 1, 2022, those fields will be removed.

If users want to save the information for any reason, Facebook gives them a link to click on to download their profile information.

"As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address," a Meta representative said on Thursday. "We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook."

The social media giant is undergoing significant changes in house.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta in 2021, as the company set its sights on the future of the metaverse.

This week, Zuckerberg announced he plans to lay off more than 13% of his staff, which is more than 11,000 employees, to make the outfit "a leaner and more efficient company."

He also said he plans to cut discretionary spending and extend a hiring freeze.