Facebook launches Pay tool to compete with Venmo, CashApp amid Libra criticism

Facebook really wants to get in on your finances.

Continue Reading Below

The social media giant on Tuesday announced Facebook Pay, a new tool that will let users send and receive money across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Shoppers can use the feature to buy tickets to certain events, donate to fundraisers, make in-game purchases, pay friends and shop on Facebook Marketplace, for example.

The new pay tool is built on already-existing financial infrastructure and will support PayPal as well as most major credit and debit cards, the company said in a statement. Shoppers can view payment history, manage payment methods and get real-time support.

Facebook Pay will begin rolling out in the United States this week on Facebook and Messenger and become available on Instagram and WhatsApp in the near future.

The move comes as Facebook is embroiled in criticism about another money project, Calibra, a wallet app to support its Libra cryptocurrency, set to launch on the platform in 2020. Lawmakers and regulators say the cryptocurrency will undermine the U.S. dollar, be used for illicit activity and give the tech giant unfair competitive advantages in collecting data on financial transactions.

TOP ANTITRUST ENFORCER WARNS BIG TECH OVER DATA COLLECTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 194.11 +4.50 +2.37%

PayPal and other brands pulled support from that project last month.

The Pay tool also comes at a time when users are wary about data privacy. Facebook remains in the hot seat from Congress and the public after multiple privacy breaches.

ZUCKERBERG WARNS OF 'TOUGH YEAR' AHEAD AMID POLITICAL AD CONTROVERSY

But the company said that it is continuing to invest in security: "We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers, perform anti-fraud monitoring on our systems to detect unauthorized activity and provide notifications for account activity. You can also add a PIN or use your device biometrics, such as touch or face ID recognition, for an extra layer of security when sending money or making a payment. Facebook does not receive or store your device's biometric information."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Facebook stock is up more than 36 percent on the year and 48 percent year-to-date.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS