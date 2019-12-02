Zuckerberg defends ad policy: Companies shouldn't censor politicians, news

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's policy of not fact-checking political ads in part of an interview with "CBS This Morning" that was posted on Monday.

"What I believe is that in a democracy, it's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying so that they can make their own judgments," Zuckerberg said. "I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

Zuckerberg has defended the policy many times before, including in front of Congress in October.

"From a business perspective," he told House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, "the very small percent of our business that is made up of political ads does not come anywhere close to justifying the controversy."

Zuckerberg's interview with CBS This Morning included his wife, Priscilla Chan, who also advocated for the policy.

"When Mark and I talk about these issues together, I also have the lens of being an educator and pediatrician that's worked deeply with families and individuals in all types of communities," Chan said. "When I zoom out, I also see these are societal problems. These are not problems that one person, one company that can fix on their own."

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network's policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Twitter announced in late October that it is banning all political advertising from its service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.