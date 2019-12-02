Expand / Collapse search
Zuckerberg defends ad policy: Companies shouldn't censor politicians, news

"It's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying," Facebook CEO says.

By FOXBusiness
Facebook removes false political ad days after Zuckerberg testimony

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on Facebook's removal of a fake ad of Sen. Lindsey Graham less than a week after Zuckerberg's testimony on fact-checking and censorship.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's policy of not fact-checking political ads in part of an interview with "CBS This Morning" that was posted on Monday.

"What I believe is that in a democracy, it's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying so that they can make their own judgments," Zuckerberg said. "I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

Zuckerberg has defended the policy many times before, including in front of Congress in October.

"From a business perspective," he told House Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, "the very small percent of our business that is made up of political ads does not come anywhere close to justifying the controversy."

Zuckerberg's interview with CBS This Morning included his wife, Priscilla Chan, who also advocated for the policy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Facebook's impact on the financial services and housing sectors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"When Mark and I talk about these issues together, I also have the lens of being an educator and pediatrician that's worked deeply with families and individuals in all types of communities," Chan said. "When I zoom out, I also see these are societal problems. These are not problems that one person, one company that can fix on their own."

Hundreds of Facebook employees have signed a letter to Zuckerberg and other executives saying they oppose the social network's policy of letting politicians lie in advertisements.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Twitter announced in late October that it is banning all political advertising from its service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.