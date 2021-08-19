Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Facebook

Facebook launches virtual-reality work app for meetings

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms.

Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It's an app for Facebook's headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
FB FACEBOOK, INC. 355.50 +0.05 +0.01%

FACEBOOK REVIEWING FTC ANTITRUST LAWSUIT

People without a headset can join with a video call. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. For the full VR experience, users need to have a Facebook account.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the "metaverse," a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage of how people experience the internet.

Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms. (Facebook)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Virtual reality has never really taken off, even during the pandemic, when remote work became the norm for millions of office workers and made the videoconferencing service Zoom a household name.