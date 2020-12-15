Facebook interrupts ban on political advertising for Georgia runoffs

Facebook announced Tuesday it would allow political ads in Georgia, temporarily interrupting a ban it initiated the week before the general election.

A blog post by product manager Sarah Schiff said the company would continue to ban ads targeted outside of Georgia, but saw its platform as a way to inform voters before the runoffs.

"[I]n recent weeks we’ve heard feedback from experts and advertisers across the political spectrum about the importance of expressing voice and using our tools to reach voters ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections," Schiff said.

"We agree that our ad tools are an important way for people to get information about these elections. So we have developed a process to allow advertisers to run ads with the purpose of reaching voters in Georgia about Georgia’s runoff elections."

The post noted that it would also reject political ads not related to the Georgia elections.

Facebook also banned new election and political ads six weeks ago, after the polls closed on Election Day.

Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races in which Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.