Facebook, Instagram to show coronavirus mask reminders to users

Facebook is reminding its users to wear coronavirus masks by putting an alert at the top of its website and users' Instagram feeds.

Different areas of the U.S. and the world are seeing spikes in new COVID-19 cases; several states that had initiated reopening measures are now closing bars and restaurants in an effort to further curb the spread.

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we’re putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center," Facebook wrote in a Thursday blog post that gets updated regularly with new efforts from Facebook to help combat the virus.

The tech giant on June 10 said it was removing an earlier ban on ads and commerce listings for masks " to help protect against scams, misleading medical claims, medical supply shortages, inflated prices and hoarding."

Facebook has implemented a number of measures in its efforts to keep its users informed about the pandemic. When users search for information related to COVID-19, for example, the site will present information from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization first.

The platform has also cracked down on coronavirus misinformation and will either label or remove posts that violate its policies against spreading false information.

In April alone, Facebook said it added "warning labels on about 50 million pieces of content related to COVID-19 ... based on around 7,500 articles by our independent fact-checking partners."

