Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram to show coronavirus mask reminders to users

Reminder will also include information about 'prevention tips from the CDC'

close
Empathy Wines founder Gary Vaynerchuk discusses the acquisition of his company by Constellation Brands following an increase in online demand for alcohol amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also believes Facebook will not be the only social media company to see its advertisers pull out over hate speech.video

Companies only pausing Facebook ads for 'brand safety': Expert

Empathy Wines founder Gary Vaynerchuk discusses the acquisition of his company by Constellation Brands following an increase in online demand for alcohol amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also believes Facebook will not be the only social media company to see its advertisers pull out over hate speech.

Facebook is reminding its users to wear coronavirus masks by putting an alert at the top of its website and users' Instagram feeds.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.234.50-3.05-1.28%

Different areas of the U.S. and the world are seeing spikes in new COVID-19 cases; several states that had initiated reopening measures are now closing bars and restaurants in an effort to further curb the spread.

FACEBOOK CLOSES POLITICAL AD LOOPHOLE AHEAD OF US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the US, we’re putting an alert at the top of Facebook and Instagram to remind everyone to wear face coverings and find more prevention tips from the CDC in our COVID-19 Information Center," Facebook wrote in a Thursday blog post that gets updated regularly with new efforts from Facebook to help combat the virus.

Facebook and Instagram mask reminder alerts (Facebook.com)

The tech giant on June 10 said it was removing an earlier ban on ads and commerce listings for masks " to help protect against scams, misleading medical claims, medical supply shortages, inflated prices and hoarding."

TWITTER REMOVES IMAGE TWEET BY TRUMP OVER NYT COPYRIGHT COMPLAINT

Facebook has implemented a number of measures in its efforts to keep its users informed about the pandemic. When users search for information related to COVID-19, for example, the site will present information from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization first.

The platform has also cracked down on coronavirus misinformation and will either label or remove posts that violate its policies against spreading false information.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In April alone, Facebook said it added "warning labels on about 50 million pieces of content related to COVID-19 ... based on around 7,500 articles by our independent fact-checking partners."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS