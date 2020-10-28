Expand / Collapse search
Zuckerberg 'not aware' that Facebook election integrity official worked for Biden

Anna Makanju was a policy adviser for Biden

Facebook CEO, Minnesota senator clash over political advertisements

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg clash over political advertisements during the Big Tech hearings.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he was "not aware" that a Facebook election integrity official used to work as a policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate Commerce Committee's Section 230 hearing on Wednesday.

SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH RESURRECTED OVER BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM'S TIES TO FACEBOOK AND TWITTER

"My understanding is that the person that is in charge of election integrity and security at Facebook is a former Joe Biden staffer, is there someone closely associated with President Trump in the same role at Facebook?" Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., asked the CEOs. "How do you all respond to that argument that there isn't sufficient balance in terms of the political ideology or diversity in your companies, and how do you deal with the lack of trust that creates among conservatives?"

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Washington. The committee summoned the CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google to

"I think having balance is valuable, and we try to do that," Zuckerberg responded. "I am not aware of the example of you say of someone in charge of this process who worked for Biden in the past, so we can follow up on that."

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

Atlantic Council senior fellow Anna Makanju's bio lists her as both a public policy and legal expert at Facebook "where she leads efforts to ensure election integrity on the platform" and a former special policy adviser for Europe and Eurasia to Biden. Facebook partnered with the Atlantic Council ahead of the 2018 election to "boost its election security efforts," the Washington Examiner reported.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also answered questions at Wednesday's hearing.

FOX Business' inquiry to Facebook was not immediately returned.