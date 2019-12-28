Elon Musk’s Boring tunnel in Vegas could be operational next year 

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said the Las Vegas tunneling system being built by his startup Boring Company could be fully operational as soon as next year.

Continue Reading Below

The Tesla CEO made the comments about the $48.7 million project in a pair of tweets late Friday night.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The planned transit system is expected to shuttle visitors from the Las Vegas convention center to three stops spread across the length of about a mile in Tesla electric vehicles. According to the Boring Company, the twin-tunnel “Loop” will shorten what would be a 15-minute walk to a one-minute ride.

Rides will be free.

Stocks in this Article TSLA TESLA INC. $430.38 -0.56 (-0.13%)

Musk, in a separate post, said that once the company completes the Las Vegas tunnel, its first commercial project, it will begin to “work on other projects.”

TESLA, ELON MUSK HAVE 'PROVEN THE SKEPTICS WRONG'

It’s unclear what those projects may entail, but the Boring Company, based in Hawthorne, California, has proposed similar subterranean transportation systems in Los Angeles, Chicago and between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials have previously said the system was scheduled to be open by January 2021, according to NBC News.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS