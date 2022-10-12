Elon Musk sells $1M worth of 'Burnt Hair' fragrance

Billionaire Elon Musk said that his Boring Company had sold over 10,000 bottles of a perfume called "Burnt Hair."

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk tweeted on Tuesday, calling the product the "finest fragrance on Earth."

"The essence of repugnant desire" is the website description of his latest offering, which sells for $100 per bottle. According to the company's website, it's "just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work."

The scent will be shipped to purchasers in the first quarter of 2023, according to the website.

Musk first touted the red-bottled perfume in September.

Previous endeavors include Boring Company hats and $500 flamethrowers.

Reuters contributed to this report.