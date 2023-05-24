Elon Musk raises concerns over advanced AI that 'eliminates or constrains humanity's growth'

Elon Musk again warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence in an interview on Tuesday.

"There is a risk that advanced AI either eliminates or constrains humanity's growth," the billionaire said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, adding that the technology is a "double-edged sword" and compared it to a mythical genie.

"If you have a genie that can grant you everything that can also do anything, that necessarily presents a danger," he continued.

Musk expects that the first government uses of AI to be in weapons technology.

He was asked about a scenario with AI that "keeps him up at night."

"I don’t think that AI's going to try to destroy all of humanity, but it might put us under strict controls," Musk said in the interview, although he noted that there is a "non-zero chance of [AI] going full ‘Terminator’" in the future.

Musk also said the world is only three to six years away from artificial generative intelligence.

"Arguably, we are on the event horizon of the black hole that is artificial superintelligence," he said.

Musk, the Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter chief, has a stake in the industry, using AI at his companies and creating startup X.AI, and said he sees the need for another business to rival that of Google and Microsoft.

"I think there should be a significant third horse in the race," Musk, who signed a letter calling for a six-month-long moratorium on the training of systems more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4, said.

While calling for regulation in the form of an "insight committee," and noting possible threats to elections from AI manipulation, Musk predicted that AI will likely lead to an "era of abundance."