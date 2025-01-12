Elon Musk to provide Wi-Fi to wildfire-stricken areas using Starlink, Cybertrucks

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is planning to use Tesla Cybertrucks and Starlink technology to provide free internet to areas devastated by wildfires in California.

Musk, who is the CEO of both Tesla and Starlink, wrote in a post on X, another one of his companies, that Cybertruck deliveries would be delayed over the next few days.

"Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days," he wrote. "We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity. A new truck will be delivered end of week."

In another post, Musk said Cybertrucks outfitted with Starlink and free internet would be positioned in a grid pattern in areas that need the technology the most, throughout Greater Los Angeles and Malibu.

ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES SPACEX WILL PROVIDE FREE STARLINK TERMINALS IN LA AMID RAGING FIRES

Musk also said security personnel would be added to the Cybertrucks, along with snacks and beverages for people passing by.

The move comes three days after Musk announced he would be providing free Starlink terminals to areas in Los Angeles.

He made the announcement when retweeting footage of a reporter crediting Starlink internet service with connectivity.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES DEVASTATE LOS ANGELES COUNTY, KILLING 5 AND THREATENING THOUSANDS OF HOMES

The reporter said Starlink "is the only reason we’re able to hear and communicate with you guys right now, because there’s absolutely no cell service at all in this whole area."

On Sunday morning, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman wrote in a post on X that putting out fires before they spread did not seem like a "serious technological challenge" to overcome with the help of companies like SpaceX, xAI and Anduril Industries, a defense company specializing in autonomous systems, unmanned aerial systems and counter-unmanned aerial systems started by Palmer Luckey.

"So [Elon Musk] and [Palmer Luckey], why don’t we start a company that uses satellites, AI, and drone technology to put out fires before they spread?" Ackman asked in the post. "One can envision satellite monitoring, rapid drone investigation, and drone swarm water delivery. The number of drones sent to extinguish the fire and the nature of the extinguishing agent (water, foam, dry or wet chemicals etc) would be a function of the nature and scale of the fire. No human lives would be put [at] risk and there is no risk of DEI involvement in drone selection. What do you think? I would love to invest. And it would be very good for real estate values in California."

SWALWELL SLAMMED ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR QUESTIONING HOW TRUMP WILL LOWER GROCERY PRICES

Despite Musk’s efforts to help, one user wrote to him on X, "California hates you and Trump," which the SpaceX CEO acknowledged was true.

"That is true of some people in California, and the press will of course accuse me of grandstanding, but, if this helps save even one house or maybe even someone’s life, we should still do it," Musk responded.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

But another user asked how he could donate his Cybertruck to help with the efforts.

"Ride around in your truck in the devastated areas with a Starlink terminal on the roof and open WiFi," Musk said.

Musk has claimed that wildfires in the Golden State could have been prevented but that regulations get in the way of taking steps to prevent the infernos.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"These fires are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down, and more people die," Musk wrote in a post on X.

FOX Business’ Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.