Elon Musk responds to Capitol riots with dig at Facebook

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday evening in a tweet that appeared to blame the founding of Facebook for the violence that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.

"This is called the domino effect," Musk wrote alongside a meme that seemingly tied the origins of Zuckerberg's Facebook to the mob that proceeded to storm the Capitol building to protest the results of the presidential election.

The meme Musk posted depicted a stack of tiles lined up like dominos. The smallest tile has a caption next to it that reads, "a website to rate women on campus" which was a reference to FaceMash, the predecessor to Facebook that Zuckerberg developed in 2003 to let people judge their classmates’ looks.

The largest tile in the meme was labeled with a post from Mark Leibovich, the chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine.

"The Capitol seems to be under the control of a man in a viking hat," Leibovich's post read.

Musk's tweet, which has since garnered more than 204,000 likes, was posted hours after Trump supporters descended on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory, resulting in resulted in dozens of arrests and four deaths.

However, Musk's comments came even as Twitter took an unprecedented step to temporarily suspended Trump from posting on the platform.

Leading up to Wednesday, Trump had alleged there was widespread fraud in the election to explain his defeat and encouraged his supporters to come to Washington through numerous social media posts.

Trump spent the lead-up to the proceedings publicly hectoring Pence, who had a largely ceremonial role, to aid the effort to throw out the results.

Twitter, as well as Facebook and Instagram, both Mark Zuckerberg companies, suspended him from posting on their platforms after they say he violated their policies.

After Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours, Facebook and Instagram followed suit. On Thursday both extended the block indefinitely, Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his personal Facebook account.

"We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time," Facebook tweeted Wednesday night.

Representatives for Elon Musk and Facebook did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.