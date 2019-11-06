Elon Musk's Boring Company set to break ground in Las Vegas

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company is getting ready to break ground in Sin City.

Continue Reading Below

The Las Vegas Convention Center, where the company is building a system to carry guests around below ground, is waiting on two permits, but its groundbreaking is scheduled later this month.

The Boring Company has already begun digging to position one of its machines for the $52.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in January 2021. It will move passengers within its three stations in about a minute.

The system will comprise two vehicular tunnels, both about a mile long, and could eventually be expanded to link the convention center with key tourist hubs including the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport.

The Boring Company has drawn interest from several U.S. cities, though plans in Chicago and Los Angeles have hit roadblocks in the form of funding and environmental concerns.

Musk founded The Boring Company in December 2016. He launched a Chinese unit of the company in August.